UFC Rio Rancho Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Last night (Sat. February 15, 2020) UFC Rio Rancho took place from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The Rio Rancho crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 6,449, hauling in a gate of $596,820. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

On the ESPN+ preliminary card, lightweights Scott Holtzman and Jim Miller went toe-to-toe. It was a great back-and-forth brawl, but Holtzman ended up the winner via unanimous decision. However, both men will be taking home an extra $50,000 for their Fight Of The Night bonuses.

Headlining the ESPN+ preliminary card was a welterweight scrap between Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means. Rodriguez put on a phenomenal performance, submitting Means in the second round with a standing guillotine. The UFC has also awarded Rodriguez with a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Finally, in the main event of the night, Jan Blachowicz made quick work of Corey Anderson by knocking him out in the first round. It was a magnificent performance, and Blachowicz has been awarded with a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus as well.

What do you think about the UFC Rio Rancho bonuses that have been handed out?