UFC Reportedly Finalizing UFC 227 Return For Demetrious Johnson

The UFC is reportedly close to finalizing a deal surrounding the return of flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson to the Octagon at UFC 227.

Johnson hasn’t fought since October when he pulled off a ridiculous back suplex-into-armbar submission over Ray Borg in the fifth round. In addition, Johnson broke the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses in UFC history at 11.

For some time, it was rumored that a super fight with bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw could be next for Mighty Mouse, but a deal was never able to be agreed upon for that fight.

Now, Dillashaw is set to defend his title against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227. Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reports on Twitter that the UFC is close to finalizing a deal that will have Johnson return to defend his crown against Henry Cejudo:

UFC is close to finalizing Demetrious Johnson vs Henry Cejudo 2 for UFC 227 in LA on August 4, sources say. Not officially signed yet but very much moving in that direction. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 6, 2018

For those hoping for a fresh matchup, Jussier Formiga’s name has definitely come up for DJ, I’m told. Cejudo was just the top choice after the Dillashaw fight didn’t materialize. Again, not done yet but that’s the fight all the parties want for 8/4. Just a couple small hurdles. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 6, 2018

Cejudo and Johnson have met inside the Octagon before. Johnson became the first man to defeat the former Olympic gold medalist in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career back in April 2016 via first-round TKO.

Since the loss, Cejudo suffered his second career defeat to Joseph Benavidez via controversial split decision, before racking up a two-fight win streak over names such as Wilson Reis and Sergio Pettis.

Cejudo has shown strides of improvement since his last meeting with Johnson, and their rematch this time around should certainly prove to be an interesting one.

UFC 227 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on August 4th. If Johnson vs. Cejudo II is added to the card, it will be the second title fight on the PPV.

UFC 227 is shaping up to be one of the better cards of the year, and even UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wants to get in on the fun.