UFC’s Randy Brown Discusses Being Relaxed While Watching Limbs Snap: “I’m gonna break your arm.”
Ahead of his fight at UFC 310, top-ranked welterweight ‘Rude Boy’ Randy Brown sits down with Dr. Robert Marx to discuss arm breaks and armbars in MMA, and the importance of staying relaxed.
Randy Brown
The Jamaican-American Randy Brown started his professional MMA career in 2014 with Ring of Combat. Brown gained wider recognition after being featured on Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight, which led to his signing with the UFC. Since joining the UFC, Brown has compiled a record of 19 wins and 5 losses and is known for his high level of skill. Currently, he is on a three-fight win streak and will next face Bryan Battle at UFC 310 on December 7.
‘Rude Boy‘ sat down with sports physician Dr. Robert Marx to take a closer look at armbars. While watching Kevin Holland, Brown notices a key; his opponent is not relaxed while trying to escape. Brown said:
“I remember this—he put it in his armpit and told him, “I’m gonna break it.” Seriously. Told him, “I’m gonna break your arm.” If we’re talking from a technical standpoint, he rushed that escape … It was too soon. He needed to just relax. But he’s moving a hundred miles per hour.”
According to Randy Brown, when trying to escape from an armbar, it is key to be relaxed. Discussing himself and Kevin Holland, he explained:
“I think you can learn it, but I do think it’s more of a personality trait, right? ‘Cause when you’re fighting, that’s when your true self comes out the most. For Kevin, it’s very nonchalant—”I don’t really care about all this, I’m just chilling, having fun, a good time.” When you’re like that, you don’t attach to things, so you have a level of clarity. You can see all your options.“