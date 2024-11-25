UFC’s Randy Brown Discusses Being Relaxed While Watching Limbs Snap: “I’m gonna break your arm.”

Ahead of his fight at UFC 310, top-ranked welterweight ‘Rude Boy’ Randy Brown sits down with Dr. Robert Marx to discuss arm breaks and armbars in MMA, and the importance of staying relaxed.

Randy Brown

The Jamaican-American Randy Brown started his professional MMA career in 2014 with Ring of Combat. Brown gained wider recognition after being featured on Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight, which led to his signing with the UFC. Since joining the UFC, Brown has compiled a record of 19 wins and 5 losses and is known for his high level of skill. Currently, he is on a three-fight win streak and will next face Bryan Battle at UFC 310 on December 7.

‘Rude Boy‘ sat down with sports physician Dr. Robert Marx to take a closer look at armbars. While watching Kevin Holland, Brown notices a key; his opponent is not relaxed while trying to escape. Brown said:

“I remember this—he put it in his armpit and told him, “I’m gonna break it.” Seriously. Told him, “I’m gonna break your arm.” If we’re talking from a technical standpoint, he rushed that escape … It was too soon. He needed to just relax. But he’s moving a hundred miles per hour.”

According to Randy Brown, when trying to escape from an armbar, it is key to be relaxed. Discussing himself and Kevin Holland, he explained: