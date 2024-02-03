Randy Brown KOs Muslim Salikhov in opening round with vicious right hand – UFC Vegas 85 Highlights

Randy Brown blasted his way to back-to-back wins at UFC Vegas 85 with a brutal first-round knockout of Muslim Salikhov.

Following a lackluster, yet winning performance against Wellington Truman in his last outing, ‘Rudeboy’ delivered another finish for the highlight-reel against his Russian opposition. Things were fairly calm in the early going with Salikhov needing a few moments to recover following an accidental eye poke.

As the bout was restarted, it didn’t take long for Brown to find his opening, landing two left hands followed by a looping right hand that sent Salikhov crashing to the canvas. ‘Rudeboy’ dropped another bomb before the referee could step in and call for the stoppage which came just beyond the halfway point of round one.

Official Result: Randy Brown def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (strikes) at 3:17 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov at UFC Vegas 85:

