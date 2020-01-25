UFC Raleigh Staff Predictions: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

Spread the word!













UFC Raleigh will go down tonight (Sat. January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. In the main event of the night, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos will go head-to-head.

It’s a great matchup that could have big implications on the heavyweight title picture moving forward. We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC Raleigh staff predictions for the Blaydes vs. Santos main event. Check them out below.

UFC Raleigh Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

Curtis Blaydes is a phenomenal grappler who will likely get this fight to the ground early, and keep it there. However, he has the power in his hands to finish the fight with some nasty ground-and-pound, against a former heavyweight champion whose time seems to have passed at this point in his career. Of course, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see “Cigano” pull off the upset knockout victory, but I got Blaydes dominating this fight. (Prediction: Curtis Blaydes)

Abhinav Kini:

I think if this was a three-rounder, Blaydes would have the edge. However, given it’s the main event, I feel like Junior dos Santos has a greater chance of potentially landing a fight-ending shot. I’m edging towards the former champion. (Prediction: Junior dos Santos)

Jordan Ellis

In this classic grappler against striker matchup, I expect the grappler to emerge victorious. Curtis Blaydes has to be on point to get it done though. Constant pressure, top-level wrestling, and avoiding a striking battle are his keys to victory. If he does these he’ll likely pick up a unanimous decision over the former heavyweight champion, who at this point appears way past his peak. Although, he is still capable of pulling something off in this one. (Prediction: Curtis Blaydes)

Timmy Moran:

Blaydes, the No. 3, and Dos Santos, the No. 4 heavyweights in the world clash in order to move up the ladder toward a title shot. Despite having a strong wrestling background, 75% of Blaydes wins have come by way of KO/TKO. On the other hand, dos Santos just lost via TKO to Francis Ngannou in June of last year. Blaydes has the skill set and the momentum leading into this bout to overwhelm the former champ. (Prediction: Curtis Blaydes)

What do you think about our UFC Raleigh staff predictions? Who are you picking tonight?