UFC Raleigh Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC Raleigh will go down from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina tonight (Sat. January 25, 2020).
In the main event of the night, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos will go head-to-head. Also, the co-main event will see former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos take on Michael Chiesa at welterweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy tonight. Check out the UFC Raleigh full fight card, as well as information on how to watch tonight’s show, below.
UFC Raleigh Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos
- Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa
- Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez
- Woman’s strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill
- Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
- Middleweight: Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend
- Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz
- Women’s flyweight: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares
- Woman’s bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg
- Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely
- Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr
