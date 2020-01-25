UFC Raleigh Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













UFC Raleigh will go down from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina tonight (Sat. January 25, 2020).

In the main event of the night, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos will go head-to-head. Also, the co-main event will see former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos take on Michael Chiesa at welterweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy tonight. Check out the UFC Raleigh full fight card, as well as information on how to watch tonight’s show, below.

UFC Raleigh Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez

Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez Woman’s strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill

Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend

Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz

Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz Women’s flyweight: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova

Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares

Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares Woman’s bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg

Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely

Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr

