Former UFC and Pride Fighting Championships middleweight, Phil ‘The New York Bad Ass’ Baroni has confirmed his retirement from professional mixed martial arts career, after featuring in 35 separate professional outings.



Baroni, 45, boasts a 16-19 professional record, beginning his professional mixed martial arts career back in August 2000.

The Long Island, New York native amassed an eye-catching 11 knockout victories across his 21-year professional run, featuring under prominent banners such as the UFC, the now-defunct, Pride FC banners, as well as Bellator, ONE Championship, DREAM, KOTC, Titan Fighting Championships, Strikeforce, Cage Rage, and Elite XC to name a few.



Last competing under the Rebel FC banner back in September 2019, Baroni suffered an opening round rear-naked choke loss to Sai Wang in Shanghai, China. In November 2018, Baroni featured under the David Feldman-led, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner, dropping a first round knockout defeat against fellow UFC alum, Chris Leben.



Taking to his official Twitter account, Baroni admitted that he should have listened to American Kickboxing Academy head coach, Javier Mendez earlier, before confirming that he is retiring from professional mixed martial arts.



“I’m retired,” Baroni posted on Twitter. “My career has come to a close. Thanks to my fans for the support. It was fun. Thanks for the memories. It should have been over a long time a go (sic). Adios Amegos (sic) for Mexico.“

“I should have listened to legendary coach @akajav (Javier Mendez) a long time ago,” Baroni posted beneath.

Competing for the inaugural Strikeforce middleweight crown, Baroni suffered a second round rear-naked choke loss against Frank Shamrock back in June 2007.



During his professional career, Baroni defeated the likes of Amar Suloev, Dave Menne, Ikuhisa Minowa, Ryo Chonan, Yuki Kondo, Yosuke Nishjimia, and Ola Alfonso,



At Cage Rage 27, Baroni stopped Scott Jansen with strikes in the opening round, before he was infamously attacked by Jansen’s brother who had entered the cage following the bout as Baroni checked on the status of his opponent.