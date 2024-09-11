Former UFC star predicts clear winner in Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson showdown

Former UFC welterweight challenger, Ben Askren claims there will likely be a clear winning in the November boxing showdown between former foe, Jake Paul and ex-world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson — picking his prior adversary to prevail in Texas.

Askren, a former undisputed Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight gold holder, infamously shared the ring with the above-mentioned Ohio native, Paul back in 2021, suffering a devastating opening round knockout loss to the outspoken YouTuber and social media influencer.

Ben Askren picks Jake Paul to likely beat Mike Tyson in November boxing match

And retiring from mixed martial arts competition following a second Octagon loss against former title challenger, Demian Maia in a UFC Fight Night Kallang main event clash, Askren has shared his thoughts on the highly-scrutinized boxing match between Paul and Tyson in ‘The Lone Star State’ — picking the former to likely win against his elderly opponent.

“I just feel like 58 [years old] is — I mean, yes, the one thing he’ll (Mike Tyson) probably retain is the power, so Mike Tyson needs to catch him (Jake Paul),” Ben Askren said on his podcast. “But the gas tank and all the other things that go with it definitely go downhill, especially when you haven’t been doing it very competitively.”

“I feel like that’s how it’s gonna go,” Ben Askren explained. “It’s gonna be competitive early. 58 is old and he’s probably gonna get tired and yeah, it’s a [lose-lose] because everybody loves Mike Tyson. You’re beating up a 58-year-old. He hasn’t been actively competitive in twenty years. Wouldn’t we all like to see it [a Mike Tyson win]? Let’s not get our hopes up. Santa may not bring you anything nice but if he does it’ll be a great surprise.”