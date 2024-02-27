Report – UFC plan to introduce new 165lbs weight class amid speculation: ‘They’ve already identified something’

Amid continued speculation in recent months regarding the potential implementation of a new super-lightweight division of sorts at 165lbs – lightweight striking ace, Rafael Fiziev claims he has it on good authority that the UFC are on the cusp of confirming the debut of the weight class.

Fiziev, the current number eight ranked lightweight contender – has been sidelined since he suffered his second consecutive loss in the form of a second round TKO defeat to fellow European star, Mateusz Gamrot, suffering a knee injury against the former two-weight KSW gold holder.

UFC tipped to introduce new 165lbs division imminently

And in his time away from the Octagon, Fiziev, who turned in a Fight of the Year contender en route to a majority decision loss to former interim champion and symbolic BMF titleholder, Justin Gaethje last annum, claimed the promotion have “indentified” a plan to introduce a new 165 pound weight class.

“It’s not a rumor, I’m hearing that its already for sure, as far as I know,” Rafael FIziev said of a potential 165 pound division during an interview with Ushatayka. “I’ve heard that they’ve [the UFC] already identified something there.”

Claims of an imminent 165 pound weight class announcement from Fiziev come hot on the heels of speculation from former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier, how if the UFC were to introduce a new division, former duel-weight titleholder, Conor McGregor should most definitely feature in an inaugural championship fight.

“If you do [a] 165 [pound division], it has to be Conor [McGregor],” Daniel Cormier told Ben Askren during an interview. “You’re introducing a new weight class – it has to mean something. You can’t have two normal fighters introducing the weight. Look, it didn’t work at 145 [pounds] when they (the UFC) did it for the women. It ended up being two people, but if you recall, Germaine de Randamie fought Holly Holm for that championship in Brooklyn.”

Who do you think should fight for an inaugural 165lbs division title?