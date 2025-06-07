UFC pioneer Mark Kerr set to receive induction into Hall of Fame later this month

ByRoss Markey
Former two-time UFC heavyweight tournament winner, Mark Kerr will finally receive his induction into the promotion’s Hall of Fame later this month — becoming the final figure to land in the hall this annum.

Kerr, 56, won heavyweight tournament gold back at UFC 14 and then UFC 15, respectively. First time around, the Toledo native would best Dan Bobish in the finale, before then returning to take out Dwayne Carson in October of 1997.

Mark Kerr

Going on to feature in Vale Tudo competitions, amateur wrestling sensation, Mark Kerr would also feature in Pride FC — on eleven separate occasions, in fact.

In his final professional mixed martial arts appearance, Kerr would fight at M1-Global back in 2009, suffering a knockout loss to former Bellator MMA star and American Top Team ace, Muhammad Lawal.

mark kerr

Set to see professional wrestling star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson play him in a new Smashing Machine biopic later this annum, tonight, Kerr was announced as the final inductee into this year’s Hall of Fame.

Mark Kerr receives induction into UFC Hall of Fame this month

mark kerr 2

Confirmed by UFC play-by-play lead, Jon Anik tonight during the broadcast of UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, Kerr will feature at the cermony during International Fight Week this month, alongside Johnson, where he will be inducted as part of the Pioneer Wing.

During his tenured career in combat sports, Kerr would record notable victories over the likes of Paul Varelans, Fabio Gurgel, Enson Inoue, and Nobuhiko Takada to name a few.

