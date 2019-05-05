UFC Ottawa Results: Walt Harris Batters Serghei Spivac

Spread the word!













The heavyweights took center Octagon next at UFC Ottawa as “The Big Ticket” Walt Harris welcomed the “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac to the promotion.

As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from UFC on ESPN+ 9 from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada as they happen.

Harris (12-7) has shown moments of promise throughout his 11 fight UFC career. Followed by moments that leave you scratching your head (remember the Mark Godbeer fight). Harris will look to make it three in a row on Saturday.

As for Spivac (9-0). The 24-year-old “Polar Bear” has looked impressive in his run through World Warriors Fighting Championships (WWWC), a Ukrainian based promotion. Welcome to the big show.

Round One

Harris faints and moves forward with his jab. He throws a kick and moves in with a hard combo that puts Spivac’s back on the cage. Harris recalculates and opens up with a flurry. The UFC newcomer drops and Harris reigns down blows. The fight is over.

Walt Harris defeats Serghei Spivac via TKO at 50 seconds of round one