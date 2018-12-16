UFC on FOX 31 Bonuses: Al Iaquinta Banks $50,000 For Hard-Fought Win

Earlier today (Sat. December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 went down from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On the FS1 preliminary card, Jared Gordon and Joaquim Silva put on a great lightweight contest. The fight went into the third round, but Silva found the window to end the contest. He pulled out the knockout victory tow minutes into the round. It was a great contest, and was good enough to earn Fight Of The Night honors. Both men will take home an extra $50,000.

Opening up the main card was a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Jim Miller. Oliveira was dominant from the opening bell, taking Miller down and taking his back. After just over a minute, Oliveira sunk in a rear-naked choke, and left Miller no choice but to tap out. The Brazilian earned a Performance Of The Night bonus worth an extra $50,000.

Finally, in the main event of the evening, Al Iaquinta picked up a big win over Kevin Lee. The fight went all five rounds but saw Iaquinta edge out Lee on the judges’ scorecards. Iaquinta looked phenomenal inside the Octagon, and will receive a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.