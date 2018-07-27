UFC on FOX 30 Weigh-In Results: Headliner Is Official

UFC on FOX 30 is set to take place on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event and rounding out this four-bout main card is Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout and Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout.

Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout will serve as the headline for the preliminary portion of this card.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on FOX 30 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Eddie Alvarez (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)

Jose Aldo (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (144)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) vs. Tecia Torres (115)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX, 6 p.m. ET)

Jordan Mein (169) vs. Alex Morono (170)

Austin Arnett (145) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (146)

Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Islam Makhachev (156)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

John Makdessi (155) vs. Ross Pearson (155)

Katlyn Chookagian (125) vs. Alexis Davis (126)

Matheus Nicolau (126) vs. Dustin Ortiz (125)

Nina Ansaroff (116) vs. Randa Markos (115)

Alvaro Herrera (156) vs. Devin Powell (155)

