UFC on FOX 30 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. July 28, 2018) the UFC is in Calgary, Alberta, Canada for UFC on FOX 30.

In the main event of the evening a highly-anticipated rematch between top-ranked lightweights Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier will take place. The co-main event will feature a featherweight clash between former division kingpin Jose Aldo and knockout artist Jeremy Stephens.

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will compete in her first non-title match since December of 2014 as she faces Tecia Torres. You can check out the full UFC on FOX 30 fight card, start time and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (FOX, 8 P.M. ET):

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier Featherweight: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary Card (FOX 6 P.M. ET):

Kajan Johnson vs. Islam Makhachev Light heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

UFC Fight Pass Prelims (4 P.M. ET):

Nina Ansaroff vs. Randa Markos Lightweight: Alvaro Herrera vs. Devin Powell