UFC on ESPN+ 2 Weigh-In Results: Two Fighters Miss Weight

UFC on ESPN+ 2 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC on ESPN+ 2 is set to take place on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The main card will air on ESPN + at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 5 PM ET.



Raphael Assunção vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout will headline this show. José Aldo vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.



Rounding out the six bout main card is Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good in a welterweight bout, Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur in a lightweight bout, Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet in a light heavyweight bout, and Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota in a women’s strawweight bout.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN+ 2 on Friday. Two fighters missed weight, which was Sarah Frota and Magomed Bibulatov . Here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135)



Jose Aldo (146) vs. Renato Moicano (145.5)



Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Lyman Good (170.5)



Charles Oliveira (154.4) vs. David Teymur (156)



Johnny Walker (205) vs. Justin Ledet (205)



Livia Renata Souza (115.5) vs. Sarah Frota (123)*



Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)

Markus Perez (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (184.5)



Thiago Alves (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)



Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Taila Santos



Junior Albini (265.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (241.5)



Geraldo de Freitas Jr. (145.5) vs. Felipe Colares (145)



Ricardo Ramos (135.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (135)



Rogerio Bontorin (124.5) vs. Magomed Bibulatov (127)**





