UFC on ESPN+ 2 Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC on ESPN+ 2 preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, February 2, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC on ESPN+ 2. Headlining the card are , but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Markus Perez vs. Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout closes the preliminary card on ESPN+ in what should be an interesting fight.

Thiago Alves vs. Max Griffin is next in a welterweight bout.

Mara Romero Borella vs. Taila Santos is next in a women’s flyweight bout.

Junior Albini vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik is next in a heavyweight bout.

Geraldo de Freitas Jr. vs. Felipe Colares is next in a bantamweight bout.



Ricardo Ramos vs. Said Nurmagomedov is next in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Ramos with the wheel kick and eats a hard leg kick. Big spinning back kick to the get from Nurmagomedov sends Ramos reeling. A huge back kick to the gut and Ramos doubles over. Said pours on the offense and there’s a first round TKO for Said Nurmagomedov.

Opening the ESPN+ prelims is Rogério Bontorin vs. Magomed Bibulatov in a flyweight bout. In round 1, Bibulatov still looking for big kicks, catches one and hits another throw, but Bontorin immediately takes is back in the scramble to hunt the rear-naked choke. ibulatov fights the hands successfully and Bontorin moves to open up with strikes from back control as he keeps hunting the choke. BIbulatov fighting well and he’s out and gives up guard in the scramble. In round 2, They clinch and trade knees and Bontorin reverses position and forces the break. ard overhand from Bibulatov, pushes into the clinch and grabs a single leg as he drives Bontorin back. Bontorin shoves him off and the referee warns Bibulatov for a shorts grab. In round 3, Side kick from Bibulatov and a left hook. Bontorin doing a lot of watching and waiting. Bibulatov lands a big knee. Bontorin got the decision win.



Here are the results:

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)



