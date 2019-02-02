UFC on ESPN+ 2 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. February 2, 2019) the UFC is back in Fortaleza, Brazil. UFC on ESPN+ 2 goes down from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste. In the main event, the next bantamweight title challenger could very well be determined.

Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao will go to war in a scheduled five-round main event. Also, former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo makes his return to the Octagon. He’ll face Renato Moicano in the co-main event of the night. Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Demian Maia will also be competing on the card, facing off against Lyman good.

Charles Oliveira will be taking on rising lightweight contender David Teymur as well. Check out the full UFC on ESPN+ 2 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (8:00 P.M. ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao

Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao Featherweight: Renato Moicano vs. Jose Aldo

Renato Moicano vs. Jose Aldo Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good

Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur

Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet

Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet Catchweight (123 pounds): Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota

Preliminary Card (5:00 P.M. ET, ESPN+)

