UFC on ESPN+ 2 Bonuses: Jose Aldo Banks An Extra $50K

Last night (Sat. February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 went down from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

On the main card, UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker nearly stole the show. He made quick work of Justin Ledet in the form of a 15-second first-round TKO victory. His spectacular performance was enough for a $50,000 “Performance Of The Night” bonus.

The UFC’s all-time submission leader, Charles Oliveira, followed-up for Brazil with yet another submission victory. He forced lightweight David Teymur to submit to an anaconda choke in the second round. Along with extending his UFC record, Oliveira took home a “Performance Of The Night” bonus worth $50,000.

Arguably the greatest featherweight of all-time, Jose Aldo, also made a huge statement in front of his native crowd. “Scarface” obliterated young opponent Renato Moicano in the second round with a ruthless body assault. The victory has Aldo on his first back-to-back win streak since 2014. Aldo’s victory earned him a $50,000 “Performance Of The Night” bonus as well.

And finally, Marlon Moraes all but wrapped up the next 135-pound title opportunity. He submitted Raphael Assuncao with a mounted guillotine in the first round after dropping his fellow countryman with some hard shots. Along with, likely, the next shot at the bantamweight throne, Moraes banked an extra $50,000 with a “Performance Of The Night” bonus.