UFC on ESPN+ 1 Results: Paige VanZant Taps Rachael Ostovich

A new era in combat sports is under way as UFC on ESPN+ 1 is upon us.

With 13 fights in total on the night, the first collaboration between the world leader in combat sports and the leading sports network should be epic.

Championship title fights are rare and to have a champion vs champion fight not on a PPV card is even stranger. It is, however, a good gesture by the UFC. The promotion has absolutely stacked this first ESPN+ card that culminates with flyweight champ Henry Cejudo defending his title against the bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw.

But before the main event kicks off, there are five other main card fights that need to play out.

The women will take center Octagon as Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich throw down in a feature 125-pound bout.

After starting her UFC career on a three-fight winning streak, VanZant has seen better days. “12 Gauge” Paige has lost her last two outings. Most recently losing to Jessica-Rose Clark last January.

Ostovich has alternated between wins and loses since officially joining the promotion. She lost her last fight to Montana De La Rosa in July.

Round One

The women waste no time as VanZant throws a right head kick to start. The fighters clinch and Ostovich slams VanZant to the canvas. She controls VanZant and slows the action down. She is spending a fair amount of time in top control, then the referee stands the fighters up. Ostovich throws a right hand and again gets the fight to the ground. This time, however, Ostovich is a bit more active. She looks for a choke as the action slows again. Ostovich has a choke and is looking to finish the fight but she can’t quite get her right leg out of VanZant’s guard. Ostovich gives up on the choke with 60 seconds left in the round. VanZant rolls for a heel hook and nearly gets it. She uses it to create some distance. The round ends.

Round Two

Ostovich takes center octagon and unloads a right hand. VanZant opens up with a low kick. She follows up with a super women punch. Ostovich throws a lazy right hand and lands a takedown. VanZant creates a scramble and ends up on Ostovich’s back. Ostovich defends but VanZant rolls for an arm bar . Ostovich reverses but VanZant ends up on her back again. This time VanZant locks in an arm bar and gets the tap.