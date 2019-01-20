UFC on ESPN+ 1 Results: Paige VanZant Taps Rachael Ostovich

A new era in combat sports is under way as UFC on ESPN+ 1 is upon us.
With 13 fights in total on the night, the first collaboration between the world leader in combat sports and the leading sports network should be epic.
Championship title fights are rare and to have a champion vs champion fight not on a PPV card is even stranger. It is, however, a good gesture by the UFC. The promotion has absolutely stacked this first ESPN+ card that culminates with flyweight champ Henry Cejudo defending his title against the bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw.
But before the main event kicks off, there are five other main card fights that need to play out.
The women will take center Octagon as Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich throw down in a feature 125-pound bout.
After starting her UFC career on a three-fight winning streak, VanZant has seen better days. “12 Gauge” Paige has lost her last two outings. Most recently losing to Jessica-Rose Clark last January.
Ostovich has alternated between wins and loses since officially joining the promotion. She lost her last fight to Montana De La Rosa in July.
Round One
The women waste no time as VanZant throws a right head kick to start. The fighters clinch and Ostovich slams
Round Two
Ostovich takes center octagon and unloads a right hand. VanZant opens up with a low kick. She follows up with
Paige VanZant defeats Rachael Ostovich via submission (