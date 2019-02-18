UFC On ESPN 1 Results: Kron Gracie Makes Quick Work Of Alex Caceres

The UFC on ESPN 1 main card will continue as Kron Gracie will make his Octagon debut against Alex Caceres in a featured featherweight match up.

Kron (4-0) has been honing his MMA skills overseas in RIZIN where he has compiled four quick wins. He will face a significant upgrade in competition as he is welcomed to the UFC by “Bruce Lee-Roy”.

Caceres (14-11) has had his ups and downs inside the Octagon. In his last fight, he defeated Martín Bravo at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale last July.

Round One

Caceres takes the center of the Octagon fast. He throws a jab gut Gracie lands a one-two. Caceres tries to use lateral movement but Gracie closes the distance and locks the body of Caceres. He drags him to the ground and locks in the body triangle. He fights the hands and locks in the choke. Made it look easy.

Kron Gracie defeats Alex Caceres via submission (RNC) at 2:06 of round one