UFC on ESPN+ 1: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Official Poster Released

The UFC will kick off their broadcast deal with ESPN in style.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 will be headlined by a champion vs. champion super fight. UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will have his first title defense against bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. The UFC has released the official poster for the fight. Check it out here:

Cejudo comes off a historic victory over Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. He became the first man to ever defeat Johnson at 125 pounds this past August. The former Olympian defeated Johnson via split decision. He avenged his first career defeat to Johnson back in 2016, when “Mighty Mouse” finished him in the first round.

Now he hopes to pick up an even bigger victory against Dillashaw.

Dillashaw is on a roll at the moment. He’s riding a four-fight win streak and regained the bantamweight title in November of last year. Dillashaw finished Garbrandt in the second round of their meeting at UFC 217. He solidified his victory in their rematch at UFC 227, this time finishing “No Love” in the first round. Now he’ll go after his second division title at 125 pounds against Cejudo.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 goes down from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 19, 2018.