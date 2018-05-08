UFC Officially Announces TV Deal With Disney & ESPN

The UFC has reached a deal for their TV rights, and it’s a big one.

When Zuffa sold the UFC to WME-IMG in 2016 for $4 billion, one of the main talking points in the aftermath was what kind of money they could get when their seven-year contract with FOX Sports ends in 2018. Currently, FOX pays $90 million annually for the UFC’s content.

The promotion has been under a broadcasting deal with Fox since 2011 in the United States. That financial number has apparently increased over time to around $120 million-a-year, with a planned increase to $160 million in this last year of the deal.



On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, the promotion announced that they reached a multi-year media rights agreement for exclusive live UFC content with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN that goes into effect in January 2019.

This agreement between the two companies provides for 15 live UFC events to stream exclusively on ESPN+. Each event will be branded “UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night” and will deliver a full card of 12 UFC bouts.

Per the press release, in addition, to live, exclusive events, the lineup of UFC content available to ESPN+ subscribers will include:

• Exclusive, all new-seasons of “Dana White’s Contender Series” beginning in June 2019

• A new original, all-access series produced by IMG Original Content

• Exclusive pre- and post-event shows for all 15 “UFC on ESPN+ Fight Nights”

• Non-exclusive access to UFC’s full archive of programming, including historic events, classic bouts, and original programming

• Additional UFC-branded content, including “UFC Countdown” shows, press conferences, weigh-ins, and pre-and post-shows

Also, there will be a 30-minute special on ESPN’s networks previewing upcoming bouts and breaking down match ups leading up to each UFC PPV; hundreds of hours of UFC library programming on linear networks; and re-airs of current UFC PPV events.