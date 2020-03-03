UFC Norfolk Medical Suspensions: Joseph Benavidez Gets Three-Month Sit

Spread the word!













Joseph Benavidez doesn’t appear to be giving up on his goal of becoming a champion — but he’ll have to wait before he can return to the gym.

Benavidez suffered a second-round TKO defeat to Deiveson Figueiredo in their vacant flyweight title fight at UFC Norfolk this past weekend.

It put the former WEC star at 0-3 in UFC title fights and although he appeared devastated in his post-fight interview, Benavidez seemed in good spirits the following day based on his statement.

Regardless, Benavidez can only go back to the drawing board in three months after he was medically suspended with no contact by the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

Benavidez was one of seven fighters to have been medically suspended. You can see the full list below (via MMA Fighting):

Joseph Benavidez: suspended for 90 days with 90 days no contact, needs suture for laceration.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos: suspended for 60 days, needs to submit X-ray for left orbital socket to be reinstated.

Ion Cutelaba: suspended for 30 days.

Norma Dumont Viana: suspended for 60 days.

Tom Breese: suspended for 30 days.

T.J. Brown: suspended for 30 days.

Aalon Cruz: suspended for 30 days.

