Joseph Benavidez Releases Statement Following UFC Norfolk

Joseph Benavidez appears to be in good spirits.

Benavidez suffered the heartbreak of losing yet another title fight when he was TKO’d by Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC Norfolk headliner last night. It took Benavidez to 0-3 in UFC title fights with many in the combat sports world gutted for the former WEC star.

In his post-fight interview, Benavidez notably claimed that the moment didn’t feel real and that he felt like he was living in a nightmare.

However, after more reflection, it appears he is taking the loss much better following an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon:

“We done come a long way like them slim-ass cigarettes

From Virginia, this ain’t gon’ stop, so we just gon’ continue”

Benavidez’s caption is lyrics from the Outkast song “Elevators” and appears to be denote that he isn’t giving up on his quest of becoming a UFC champion.

And he shouldn’t either. Benavidez holds a 28-6 record and is 15-4 in the UFC. Whoever the flyweight champion will be in the future will certainly end up facing him at some point. Based on last night’s showing, it won’t be an easy task for them either.

What do you make of his response?