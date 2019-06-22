UFC Greenville Results: Randy Brown Folds Bryan Barberena With Body Work

Spread the word!













Up next on the UFC Greenville main card is a welterweight collision between Bryan Barberena and Randy Brown.

Round 1:

A nice leg kick from Barberena who eats a pair of kicks from Brown in return. A hard leg kick lands from Brown, who is pressing the distance now. Hard body kick is caught by Brown and he presses Barberena against the cage. Brown lands a head kick and clinches Barberena against the cage. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Lots of clinch work against the cage early on. Brown with dominant position Barberena gets a hold of Brown’s neck and gets him down. Brown gets back to his feet and now they’re striking again. Brown lands a flying knee and still clinches Barberena against the cage. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Brown lands a nice combination that drops Barberena momentarily. Barberena gets to his feet and circles out. Brown putting together some nice shots, and Barberena’s body seems hurt. More body work from Brown, and Barberena folds. That’s it.

Official Results: Randy Brown def. Bryan Barberena via R3 TKO (strikes, 2:54)