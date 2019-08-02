UFC Newark Weigh-In Results: Two Fighters Miss Weight

Spread the word!













The UFC Newark weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Newark (also known as UFC on ESPN 5) is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main card will air on ESPN at 3PM ET. The preliminary card also air on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET.

Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida in a lightweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast in a lightweight bout, Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout, Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma in a lightweight bout, and Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC Newark Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Newark on Friday. Cole Williams Dong Hyun Ma and missed weight. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 3 p.m. ET)

Colby Covington (171) vs. Robbie Lawler (170)

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Jim Miller (154.75)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.25)

Trevin Giles (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Dong Hyun Ma (158)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs. Darko Stosic (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 12 p.m. ET)