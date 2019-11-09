UFC Moscow Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. November 9, 2019) UFC Moscow took place from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The Moscow crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 11,305. The gate was not announced. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

On the preliminary card, David Zawada picked up a victory over Abubakar Nurmagomedov in the first round via submission. After getting controlled by Nurmagomedov on the ground early, Zawada locked in a triangle choke for the submission win. He’ll take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Headlining the preliminary card was a light heavyweight fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Dalcha Lungiambula. Ankalaev landed a beautiful front kick to the face that dropped Lungiambula, finishing him off on the canvas with punches. He’ll also take home a $50,000 bonus for Performance Of The Night.

Finally, in the main event of the evening, featherweights Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar went head-to-head. Magomedosharipov had his hand raised via decision when it was all said and done, but both men put on an absolute show. They’ll each take home an extra $50,000 with a Fight Of The Night bonus.

What do you make of the UFC Moscow bonuses?