UFC Moncton weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Moncton (also known as UFC Fight Night 138) is set to take place on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov in a featherweight bout will be the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins in a light heavyweight bout and Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout. Also, Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman in a light heavyweight bout, and Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee in a welterweight bout.

UFC Moncton Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Moncton on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Anthony Smith ()

Michael Johnson () vs. Artem Lobov (145.5)

Misha Cirkunov (205) vs. Patrick Cummins ()

Jonathan Martinez (135) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

Ed Herman () vs. Gian Villante ()

Alex Garcia () vs. Court McGee (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS2, 8 p.m. ET)

Sean Strickland () vs. Nordine Taleb (170.5)

Thibault Gouti () vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Chris Fishgold (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Talita Bernardo (133) vs. Sarah Moras (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m.)

Te Edwards () vs. Don Madge (154)

Arjan Bhullar () vs. Marcelo Golm ()

Jessin Ayari (155) vs. Stevie Ray (155.5)