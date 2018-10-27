UFC Moncton Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. October 27, 2018) the UFC will return to Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for UFC Fight Night 138.

The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith. In the co-headliner, Michael Johnson and Artem Lobov will go head-to-head. 205-pound standout Misha Cirkunov will take on Patrick Cummins as well.

For more information on the card – including the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch – check out below:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith Catchweight (147 pounds): Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov

Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Jonathan Martinez vs. Andre Soukhamthath Light heavyweight: Ed Herman vs. Gian Villante

Ed Herman vs. Gian Villante Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Sean Strickland vs. Nordine Taleb

Sean Strickland vs. Nordine Taleb Lightweight: Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast Featherweight: Chris Fishgold vs. Calvin Kattar

Chris Fishgold vs. Calvin Kattar Bantamweight: Talita Bernardo vs. Sarah Moras

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Preliminary Card (6:30 P.M. ET):