UFC Moncton Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. October 27, 2018) the UFC will return to Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for UFC Fight Night 138.

The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith. In the co-headliner, Michael Johnson and Artem Lobov will go head-to-head. 205-pound standout Misha Cirkunov will take on Patrick Cummins as well.

For more information on the card – including the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch – check out below:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

  • Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith
  • Catchweight (147 pounds): Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov
  • Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins
  • Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Andre Soukhamthath
  • Light heavyweight: Ed Herman vs. Gian Villante
  • Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET):

  • Welterweight: Sean Strickland vs. Nordine Taleb
  • Lightweight: Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast
  • Featherweight: Chris Fishgold vs. Calvin Kattar
  • Bantamweight: Talita Bernardo vs. Sarah Moras

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Preliminary Card (6:30 P.M. ET):

  • Lightweight: Te Edwards vs. Don Madge
  • Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm
  • Lightweight: Jessin Ayari vs. Stevie Ray

