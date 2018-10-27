UFC Moncton Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. October 27, 2018) the UFC will return to Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for UFC Fight Night 138.
The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith. In the co-headliner, Michael Johnson and Artem Lobov will go head-to-head. 205-pound standout Misha Cirkunov will take on Patrick Cummins as well.
For more information on the card – including the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch – check out below:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):
- Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith
- Catchweight (147 pounds): Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov
- Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins
- Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Andre Soukhamthath
- Light heavyweight: Ed Herman vs. Gian Villante
- Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee
Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET):
- Welterweight: Sean Strickland vs. Nordine Taleb
- Lightweight: Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Featherweight: Chris Fishgold vs. Calvin Kattar
- Bantamweight: Talita Bernardo vs. Sarah Moras
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Preliminary Card (6:30 P.M. ET):
- Lightweight: Te Edwards vs. Don Madge
- Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm
- Lightweight: Jessin Ayari vs. Stevie Ray