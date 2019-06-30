UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Drew Dober Bulldozes Through Marco Polo Reyes

Spread the word!













At this point, it’s unpopular for a fight not to end with a finish at UFC Minneapolis. Drew Dober and Marco Polo Reyes’ lightweight meeting on the main card also ended with a knockout.

Dober came in and absolutely bulldozed through Reyes, who he continued to connect on with heavy punches. It was a hook on the inside against the cage that finally dropped Reyes to the canvas. After some heavy ground-and-pound, the referee stepped in to wave the action off.

Check out Dober’s dominant victory over Reyes here:

