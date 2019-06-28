UFC Minneapolis Ceremonial Weigh-In Video Live Stream

Spread the word!













UFC Minneapolis is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming from Minneapolis, Minnesota are live now.

The time is nearly here. Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos are set to throw down in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., June 29, 2019) UFC Minneapolis event. The show is scheduled to take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET and the preliminary card on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET.

In the co-headliner, Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout will take place. Rounding out the six-bout main card is Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight bout, Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Robertson at lightweight, and Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield at 205 pounds.

UFC Minneapolis Ceremonial Video

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins, so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the event, which is streaming live at 5 p.m. ET today:

UFC Minneapolis Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Francis Ngannou (255.5) vs. Junior Dos Santos (249)

Joseph Benavidez (126) vs. Jussier Formiga (125.5)

Demian Maia (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)

Vinc Pichel (155.5) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (156)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155)

Paul Craig (204) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)