UFC Minneapolis Weigh-In Results & Live Stream

The UFC Minneapolis weigh-ins take place this morning (Fri. June 28, 2019) as the fighters take the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the Las Vegas-based promotion’s banner.

UFC Minneapolis (also known as UFC on ESPN 3) is set to take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET and the preliminary card on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET.

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight bout will serve as the main event. In the co-headliner, Joseph Benavidez takes on Jussier Formiga in a flyweight contest.

Rounding out the six-bout main card is Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight bout, Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Robertson at lightweight, and Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight clash.

UFC Minneapolis Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Minneapolis on Friday and here are the results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Francis Ngannou () vs. Junior Dos Santos ()

Joseph Benavidez () vs. Jussier Formiga (125.5)

Demian Maia (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin ()

Vinc Pichel (155.5) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (156)

Drew Dober () vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155)

Paul Craig (204) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)