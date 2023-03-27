Despite boasting three promotional championships from Mexico, UFC president, Dana White has confirmed it is unlikely the Octagon returns to the country any time soon, also shutting down a Cinco De Mayo event to boot.

The UFC, who have yet to venture to Mexico since hosting a UFC Fight Night Mexico City card back in September 2019, saw that event end in less than ideal fashion, with a headliner between hometown favorite, Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens halted due to an opening minute eye poke

Initially claiming the organization would not be returning to the region for a UFC Mexico event, due to crowd trouble following the official ‘No Contest‘ – fans have clamored for a return ever since the crowning of three UFC champions from Mexico.

Firstly, undisputed flyweight kingpin, Brandon Moreno reclaimed his crown with a doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Deiveson Figueiredo in Brazil at UFC 283 in January.

Then, the above-mentioned, Rodriguez struck interim featherweight gold the following month with a submission win against Josh Emmett.

And earlier this month, Lobo Gym staple, Alexa Grasso turned in a huge upset to dethrone Valentina Shevchenko at flyweight, clinching the crown with her own submission victory.

UFC Mexico return unlikely for 2023 schedule

However, despite the emergence of generational talent from Mexico in the form of three Octagon champions, UFC boss, White does not see a return to the country in the near future for UFC Mexico.

“We would obviously love to get back to Mexico and do that [a UFC Mexico card in the country], but I don’t know if it’s in the plans right now,” Dana White told assembled media following UFC San Antonio. We’re building a PI (Performance Institute) down there right now, and wait until you guys see that.”

https://www.youtube.com/live/m3IAx48-xag?feature=share

“We got three Mexican champions,” Dana White continued. “We probably should he heading to Mexico – or at least be doing a Cinco De Mayo [event], but that didn’t work out either.”