Jordan Leavitt has predicted a potential riot at UFC London should he defeat polarizing star, Paddy Pimblett this weekend in the capital, claiming that he will likely “booty shake” or “twerk” on his opponent should he land a main card victory.

Leavitt, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, returns to the Octagon this weekend in the most high-profile outing his professional career to date, as he features on the main card of UFC London against former Cage Warriors champion, Pimblett.

Riding an impressive run of two straight victories, including a recent split decision win over Trey Ogden into The O2 Arena event, Leavitt has only dropped one single professional defeat in the form of a judging loss to Claudio Puelles.

Jordan Leavitt insists he is a fan of Paddy Pimblett ahead of their UFC London clash

Teasing a charismatic and outlandish celebration should he defeat Pimblett on Saturday, Leavitt, who has previously donned the splits amid other headline-grabbing post-fight celebrations, admits that he has no issue with Pimblett, and offered to “chill” with the Liverpool native in the future, but maintains he very probably knocks the highly-touted upstart out.

“I’m gonna cause a ruckus, that’s for sure,” Jordan Leavitt told LowKick MMA reporter, Nikhil Sharma, ahead of UFC London. “And, you know – I actually like Paddy (Pimblett), I’m a fan of him. I’ve never once had a fight where the majority of the attention is on people liking me, so that’s weird. You have to be really disliked to make me popular. Like, ‘I’m the savior of the sport’ or whatever. I admire his game, I think he’s funny, he’s got good charisma.”

“Under different circumstances, I think we would vibe, you know. I’ll beat him once, and I’ll twerk in London, cause a riot, get my protective detail to take care of me,” Jordan Leavitt explained. “And then maybe when he’s back in the States, we can go chill.”

Returning for the second UFC London edition this year, back in March, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Pimblett defeated Kazula Vargas with a first round rear-naked choke as part of a rallying performance in the capital.