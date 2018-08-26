UFC Lincoln Bonuses: Justin Gaethje Banks An Extra $50K

Last night (Sat. August 25, 2018) the UFC was in Lincoln, Nebraska for an awesome night of mixed martial arts (MMA).

On the FS2 preliminary card, an amazing fight went down at bantamweight between Cory Sandhagen and Iuri Alcantara. The pair put on an exciting spectacle, however, it was Sandhagen who emerged victorious.

He finished Alcantara via TKO in the second round. For their stand-out performances, they have been awarded Fight Of The Night and a $50,000 bonus each.

Kicking off the main card (literally) was Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams. The pair actually went into the third round with one another. Anders, however, landed a hellacious head kick that put Williams to sleep for the knockout win. As a result, he has been awarded Performance Of The Night and a $50,000 bonus.

And finally, in the main event of the evening, Justin Gaethje absolutely starched James Vick. The two top-ranked lightweights had been bickering back-and-forth for weeks now.

When it was all said and done, Gaethje landed a huge overhand in just over a minute for the first round knockout win. The former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champ won yet another Performance Of The Night award, and an extra $50,000.