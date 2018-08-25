UFC Lincoln Betting Odds: Close Call In Headliner

UFC Lincoln betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Lincoln (also known as UFC Fight Night 135) is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 25, 2018) from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Card

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout will headline this show while Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout will co-headline. Rounding out this six bout main card is Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight bout, Jake Ellenberger vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight showdown, John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in a flyweight bout.

Opening the main card is Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Vick is a -150 favorite over Gaethje, who is a +130 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Fili being a +125 underdog against Johnson, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

UFC Lincoln Betting Odds

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

James Vick (-150) vs. Justin Gaethje (+130)

Michael Johnson (-145) vs. Andre Fili (+125)

Angela Hill (-145) vs. Cortney Casey (+125)

Bryan Barberena (-500) vs. Jake Ellenberger (+400)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-145) vs. John Moraga (+125)

Eryk Anders (-750) vs. Tim Williams (+525)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8 p.m. ET)



Warlley Alves (-470) vs. James Krause (+375)

Cory Sandhagen (-245) vs. Iuri Alcântara (+205)

Markus Perez (-115) vs. Andrew Sanchez (-105)

Mickey Gall (-330) vs. George Sullivan (+270)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)



Joanne Calderwood (-160) vs. Kalindra Faria (+140)

Drew Dober (-210) vs. Jon Tuck (+175)

Rani Yahya (-115) vs. Luke Sanders (-105)