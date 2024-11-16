UFC alum Jason Knight calls time on combat sports career: ‘I’ve done more than enough’

Veteran former featherweight, Jason Knight has called time on his storied combat sports career, with the UFC, BKFC, and PFl veteran announcing his decision to hang up his gloves with immediate effect on social media this weekend.

Knight, an alum of the last edition of The Ultimate Fighter, competed at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 8 overnight against Joshua Weems, suffering a unanimous decision loss.

And on social media this morning, Knight, a native of Mississippi — who often used the infamous nickname, ‘Hick Diaz’ — announced plans to end his storied career in combat sports.

Jason Knight confirms retirement from combat sports

Well, it didn’t go my way tonight, unfortunately,” Jason Knight posted on his official Instagram account. “Before the fight, I made a deal with god. I told him if he wanted me to continue fighting then allow me to fight at my best and get this win , but if he didn’t want me to continue then to let my opponent win and I would happily retire! This isn’t a decision that I’ve made lightly, it’s something I have contemplated for a while! All of my life I have fought just for the love of it! The last few years I have fought just for a paycheck. All three of my kids have asked me on separate occasions to stop fighting after seeing me come home with my battle scars!”

Jason Knight has retired from mixed martial arts after an absolutely violent career pic.twitter.com/c7MwybbLVz — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 16, 2024

“My answer was always, Daddy has a little bit more he has to do! Well after 18 years of fighting, I feel that I have done more than enough and I feel like there is a better way to pay my debt than to keep putting my body on the line!!” Jason Knight continued. “So with all of that being said I am at peace with my decision and to the ones who have supported me over the years, I love y’all and appreciate you more than you will ever know! Big thanks to @gamebredfc @ufc @pflmma @ultimatefighter and everyone else who gave me all of the opportunities throughout the years ! Good luck and godspeed to @wideopenmma on the rest of your career! Deuces ✌️”

Boasting a 23-9 professional mixed martial arts record at the time of his retirement, during his tenure in the UFC, Knight would land notable victories over the likes of Alex Caceres, Chas Skelly, and lightweight contender, Dan Hooker.

MMAJunkie

Twice featuring against fellow TUF veteran, Artem Lobov under the banner of the BKFC, Jason Knight suffered a decision loss to the Russian back in 2019, before forcing a doctor’s stoppage TKO in their rematch in November of the same annum.



