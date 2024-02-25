Video – UFC icons Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz catch up with each other at MMA event in Los Angeles

Nearly a year and a half removed from their UFC 279 clash, Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz caught up with one another while attending the Up Next Fighting event in L.A.

Tony Ferguson catching up with Nate Diaz at the Up Next Fighting event in Los Angeles



After 15 years with the promotion, Nate Diaz put a cap on his UFC career with a fourth-round submission victory over ‘El Cucuy’ in their first and only meeting. Since then, the ‘Stockton Samurai’ made his professional boxing debut against YouTube-star-turned-pugilist Jake Paul in August. Diaz came up short in the entertaining 10-round bout, suffering a unanimous decision loss to ‘The Problem Child.’

Recent rumors have circulated that Diaz will return to the squared circle later this year for a fight with the recently unretired Jorge Masivdal under the former BMF titleholder’s Gamebred Boxing banner.

Tony Ferguson isn’t going anywhere

As for Tony Ferguson, the ex-interim champ finds himself on the cusp of making history. After failing to climb back into the win column against Paddy Pimblett in December, ‘El Cucuy’ has lost seven straight, tying the record once set by Octagon legend B.J. Penn.

With no intentions of retiring, Ferguson is one win away from taking sole possession of the UFC’s record for longest losing streak.