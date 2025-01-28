Report – The UFC Heads Back to Iowa for the First Time in 25 Years

Finally, the UFC is coming back to Iowa!

As a lifelong native of the Hawkeye State, it is my great pleasure to announce that the Ultimate Fighting Championship is eyeing a return to Iowa for the first time in 25 years. According to a report from Alex Behunin, the UFC is targeting a Fight Night event in Des Moines on May 3, 2025.

Nothing set in stone but UFC is targeting a ‘Fight Night’ in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3, 2025.



The promotion has not held an event in Iowa since UFC 26 in 2000. — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 28, 2025

Once upon a time, Iowa was considered one of the central hubs for mixed martial arts. Specifically, Bettendorf, Iowa, the city I currently call home. Three minutes away from where I’m writing this very article is the site of the old Miletich Fighting Systems gym. There, some of the biggest names in MMA history cut their teeth, including former UFC champions Matt Hughes, Jens Pulver, Tim Sylvia, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler, and of course, proprietor Pat Miletich.

Other names who trained at the legendary gym include current BKFC heavyweight champion ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell, Drew McFedries, Jeremy Horn, and Spencer Fisher.

To this day, MFS is still regarded as one of the most successful MMA camps of all time.

UFC 26 was the promotion’s last event in Iowa

Despite that, the UFC only held two events in the state, UFC 21 on July 16, 1999, and UFC 26 on June 9, 2000, both of which were held at the Five Seasons Events Center in Cedar Rapids. Hopefully, that two-and-a-half decade-long drought will come to an end this May.

Just to give you an idea of how long it’s been since the UFC has stepped foot in the state, here is the full main card for the last time the promotion ran in Iowa.