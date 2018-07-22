UFC Hamburg Preliminary Card Results: Damir Hadzovic Decisions Nick Hein

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Sunday, July 22, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Hamburg. Headlining the card are Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Anthony Smith, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic in a featherweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1 in what should be an interesting fight. In round 1, Hadzovic stalking early, Hein looking for power hooks to stop Hadzovic walking forward. Low kick from Hadzovic. Hein with a clubbing hook inside. Body kick from Hadzovic and both men throwing out single strikes so far. Nice overhand right from Hein as Hadzovic stepped in with a jab. Hadzovic with a 1-2. Hadzovic back to stalking and working behind his jab. Hard jab from Hadzovic busted Hein’s face up a bit. Left hook for Hein and they’re practically taking turns so far. In round 2, Hadzovic opening up behind his jab in round 2 a bit more. Landed a nice right hand. Hein having trouble finding range on his punches. Nice lowkick from Hein. Hadzovic with a jab and Hein walks through it to land a left hook. Nice long right hand from Hadzovic. And another jab. Hein lunges in with a right but eats a jab and lands a lead left hook. Right for Hadzovic. Hein with a 3 punch combo that only hits glove. And the two men go back to trading single shots. In round 3, Hein throwing a lot of lefts again. Hadzovic lands a left hand and a knee. Crescent kick from Hadzovic and Hein is all bloodied up. Couple good left hands landed for Hadzovic, this fight has just been a consistent simmer. Hein jumps into a right hook that drops him hard. Hadzovic chasing and Hein is back up, but he got hurt bad. Right hand for Hadzovic, Hein with a brief flurry to create space, Hadzovic starting to let his hooks go. Double jab snaps Hein’s head back. Long left hook for Hein, Hadzovic with a couple wild hooks and a body kick. Long right for Hadzovic lands and Hein is trying to regain composure and get his combos going. Hadzovic got the decision win.

Emil Weber Meek vs. Bartosz Fabinski is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Fabinski scores a takedown as soon as the fight begins. Meek unable to get back to his feet or work any subs. Meek unable to get back to his feet or work any subs. In round 2, Meek begins the seconds by landing some decent elbows to the head, but Fabinksi simply scoops him up and slams him down and into full guard. Meek powers his way up the fence and back to his feet. They trade some hard punches. Meek tags Fabinski a few times before being taken right back down. Beautiful throw from Fabinski late. In round 3, Fabinksi takes some punches but can’t take Meek. down. Meek chases after the Pole and tags him repeatedly. Fabinski is gassing out badly. Meek, needing to out Fabinski away, is pressed against the cage. He drops down for a kimura and misses it. Fabinski is on top now with 1:35 left. Fabinski got the decision win.

Khalid Taha vs. Nad Narimani is next in a featherweight bout. In round 1, after a fast star with both men landing some solid punches, Narimani has Taha down against the cage.Taha explodes up to his feet and presses Narimani into the cage. They separate and Narimani is poked in the eye. Narimani swallows a right and left to the face before shooting in for a perfectly-timed double-leg takedown. In round 2, Narmani scores another double-leg takedown about a minute in the round. aha elbow from the bottom opens a cut on Narimani’s face. Still, Narimani is mauling him on the ground. Taha explodes to his feet and the featherweights rip into each other with punches and knees. In round 3, Taha is taken down early in the third. he needs to do something drastic here or else he’ll most certainly lose a decision. Narimani takes Taha’s back, fishing for the RNC. Taha powers out and explodes back to his feet. Narimani defends a few elbows and punches before taking him back down. Narimani got the decision win.

Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, Rakic opens the contest with a few nasty leg kicks. few more leg kicks and Ledet wants no more. Ledet shoots in but misses the takedown. Finally, Rakic lands in Ledet’s guard. Rakic with a storm of punches from on top to close out the first. In round 2, after trading some serious leather, Rakic drops Ledet with another nasty inside leg kick. Ledet trying to work off his back and possibly land a sub, but Rakic is all over him, landing punches. Rakic now on top and landing punches to the head and face. Ledet in deep trouble but he’s able to scramble back to half guard. In round 3, another easy round for Rakic as he continued to dominate with his wrestling and strikes to earn the decision win.

Davey Grant vs. Manny Bermudez in a bantamweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, a nice right to the head drops Grant. Bermudez pounces and mounts him, looking for an arm triangle. Grant escapes out of that, but falls into an arm bar. He fends that off ad then falls into the standard triangle. Bermudez puts him asleep.

Darko Stosic vs. Jeremy Kimball is next in a light heavyweight bout. In round 1, Neither man has landed anything cleanly two minutes into the match. Not too much is happening. Solid head kick from Kimball and there’s a small knot on Stosic’s forehead because of it. The fight goes to the ground and Stosic unloads a torrent of elbows until the referee stops it.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Damian Stasiak vs.Liu Pingyuan in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Low kick from Stasiak, Pingyuan is pressuring early and catches a kick to walk him to the fence. Stasiak looking to reverse position, but Pingyuan is controlling well. Spinning back kick from Stasiak out at range and he’s got a sneaky single shot striking game when he can get space to string it together. Pingyuan charges in behind a 1-2 and Stasiak dips in for the double leg. Pingyuan showing good defense as Stasiak switches to a single, but Stasiak turns and pulls him down. Stasiak passes to half guard briefly, but Pingyuan is keeping his hips really active. Throws up an armbar and uses it to scramble, but Stasiak staying on him and keeping him locked down. In round 2, Pingyuan charges in with a combo, but Stasiak slips away to reset in the middle. Pingyuan starting to get pretty wild as he moves forward behind punches. Reaching way out over his feet… Landed a huge spinning backfist that stunned Stasiak briefly. Stasiak hit the desperation double after getting cracked, but Pingyuan able to scramble up. Stasiak has him against the cage working for another takedown. Pingyuan jumps on a guillotine as Stasiak chases the takedown. Looked tight. Stasiak rolled through it. Stasiak up, lands a back kick. Stasiak shoots and Pingyuan jumps on the guillotine again, but can’t get it. In round 3, Pingyaun with a wild backfist attempt early in the round. Stasiak shoots under it and takes him down. Pingyuan able to shrimp out from under Stasiak and lands some big elbows and hammerfists before separating and letting Stasiak up. Stasiak tries to turn it into a double, but can’t and Pingyuan stalls him out on the cage to land a big elbow on the break. Stasiak leaps forward with a hook and eats a counter hook for it. He’s looking tired and Pingyuan is looking tentative. Nice uppercut from Stasiak and another, Pingyuan with a counter hook. Stasiak runs in for a single leg and can’t get it and they’re back to trading big strikes outside. Pingyuan got the decision win.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/noon ET)



Featherweight: Damir Hadzovic def. Nick Hein by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)



Welterweight: Bartosz Fabinski def. Emil Meek by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)



Featherweight: Nad Narimani def. Khalid Taha via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) R3, 5:00



Light Heavyweight: Aleksander Rakic def. Justin Ledet via Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-24) R3, 5:00



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/10:30 a.m. ET)



Bantamweight: Manny Bermudez def Davey Grant via Technical Submission (Triangle Choke) R1, :59



Light Heavyweight: Darko Stosic def Jeremy Kimball via TKO (Elbows) R1, 3:13

Bantamweight: Liu Pingyuan def. Damian Stasiak via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)