UFC Greenville Results: Andre Ewell Edges Out Anderson dos Santos

Anderson dos Santos faces Andre Ewell at 135 pounds as the UFC Greenville main card rolls on.

Round 1:

Some nice shots landing for Ewell early on, but Dos Santos responds with a crisp straight. Ewell with a nice combination but Dos Santos lands a good counter shot. Another big straight hand form Ewell and Dos Santos goes in on a takedown. Big shots being exchanged inside the pocket now. A huge shot from Ewell rocks Dos Santos. Ewell presses forward now and is pouring it on. Beautiful work by Ewell on the feet here. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Ewell gets a nice shot it and avoids a takedown from Dos Santos. The action comes to a pause after Dos Santos gets poked in the eye. Ewell continues to put together some great shots, ends a combo with a body kick. Very nice counter work from Ewell, who continues to land some big shots. Dos Santos gets a nice takedown and ends up on top. Dos Santos gets full mount but Ewell gets to his feet after a scramble. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

More big counter shots from Ewell to open the round. He has been on point all night. Dos Santos manages to get a trip takedown into Ewell’s full guard. Dos Santos is able to transition into full mount. Ewell uses the fence beautifully to scramble out and get to his feet. However, Dos Santos gets right back on Ewell against the cage. The round and fight come to an end.

Official Result: Andre Ewell def. Anderson dos Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)