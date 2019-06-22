UFC Greenville Highlights: Luis Pena Mauls Matt Wiman With Ground-And-Pound

Spread the word!













Luis Pena just put on a master class performance on the UFC Greenville preliminary card.

Pena faces off against longtime veteran Matt Wiman, and Pena dominated the contest from start to finish. Pena cut Wiman early on in the fight, mauling him on the ground for the most part, but also out-classing Wiman when the fight was on the feet as well.

Finally, in the third round, Pena poured on some nasty ground-and-pound that forced the referee to step in and call the fight off. Check out the finish here:

Masterpiece completed 🎨@ViolentBobRoss dominates from the opening 🛎 and gets the TKO win! #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/pA1esPorzT — UFC (@ufc) June 22, 2019

