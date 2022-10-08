UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo, aka UFC Vegas 62, is headlined by a flyweight clash between two slick strikers who will be hoping to pick up a definitive victory that places them in the 125lb title picture.

Unfortunately, the card has lost an extremely interesting welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez, but there are still a number of interesting fights that have plenty of value in them. Check out our top 3 bets for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo.

Alexa Grasso ML & Tatsuro Taira ML Parlay

Our first bet is a two-piece parlay with one-half of the main event and a fighter who seems destined to be a future headliner.

First is Alexa Grasso. The Mexican-born fighter takes on Viviane Araujo in the main event spot. Grasso enters this fight as a decent favorite, and rightly so. Whilst Araujo may have the power advantage, Grasso is a much superior technician. Look for her to outbox ‘Vivi’ over five rounds, and possibly take the fight to the mat, where she has an undeniable grappling advantage.

Our second leg is Tatsuro Taira. The undefeated prospect takes on CJ Vegara, a hard-hitting DWCS alum who is coming off his first UFC victory. However, whilst Vegara may well have a promising future in the UFC, this is a fight Taira should win. His wrestling skills far outway that of Vegara, and should result in a dominant victory for the young flyweight.

A parlay of Grasso and Taira’s ML’s is priced at 2.10 on Betway.

Alonzo Menifield ML & Pete Rodriguez ML Parlay

Our second bet is yet another two leg parlay, as we back Alonzo Menifield and Pete Rogriguez.

Alonzo Menifield takes on UFC veteran Misha Cirkunov. Whilst Cirkunov was once considered a future contender, he has had a rough drop off. Currently riding a 3 fight losing streak, and with only 2 wins in his last 8, Cirkunov appears to longer be able to compete at the very top of the sport. Alonzo Menifield is a physical specimen, with a lethal top-control game. He is a little raw in some areas, but his raw physicality should be enough to see him defeat Cirkunov, likely inside the distance.

Pete Rodriguez is face off against Mike ‘The Truth’ Jackson, the notorious MMA journalist turned fighter who landed CM Punk his second pro loss. The win over Punk was later turned into a No Contest. Jackson last competed against Dean Barry, whom was disqualified for eye Jackson. Pete Rodriguez may have lost his UFC debut, but it was against surging prospect Jack Della Maddalena. Jackson is a notable step down in competition, and Rodriguez should run through him with ease.

A parlay of Menifield and Rodriguez comes in at 1.66 on Betway.

Nick Maximov ML or Dec

Our only single play this week will be to take Nick Maximov. The Diaz bro protege is an extremely competent wrestler who is perfectly happy to grind out a three-round decision win over his opponents. He takes on Jacob Malkoun, a very similar fighter to Maximov, who trains with the great Robert Whittaker. However, Maximov is the bigger man, and his cardio is exceptional, as you might expect from someone with trains with the Diaz’s.

Nick Maximov’s ML is a solid play at 1.66, or Maximov by Dec at 2.50 is a very good-looking number.