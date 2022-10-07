Daniel Rodriguez has dropped out of his matchup against Neil Magny at UFC Fight Night 212, due to an injury.

Rodriguez and Magny were slated to fight on Oct. 15 at the UFC Apex, but announced via social media that he will not be able to fight. He announced his decision to drop out on his Instagram story, as he was not fully healed from an injury he suffered to Li Jingliang in their bout at UFC 279.

“Got a little bit of bad news,” Rodriguez said in his post. “Woke up this morning, elbow f*cking throbbing. I got this in the last fight and it kind of spread. So it looks like I’m out of the fight.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

Daniel Rodriguez has won all four of his last fights

‘D-Rod’ has been very good since his start in the UFC. He has a record of 6-1 in the UFC, while winning each of his last four fights. His most impressive win had to be when he put a three-round beatdown over Kevin Lee, on short notice. His last fight against Jingliang was a really close bout and most fans had thought Jingliang did enough to get the win. Rodriguez took home the win via split decision.

It is unclear whether the UFC will replace Rodriguez at this time. They may delay the fight and put it on a card in November, but there hasn’t been an official announcement just yet.

Magny on the other hand had his two-fight win streak broken, when he lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov back in June. He lost that fight via submission, as he was choked out with a guillotine. It seems as if Many wouldn’t mind the fight being rebooked, as he was looking forward to matching up with Rodriguez.

