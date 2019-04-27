UFC Fort Lauderdale preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, April 27, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC Fort Lauderdale. Headlining the card are Ronaldo Souza and Jack Hermansson, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

In round 1, McGee lands a kick to the belly, but he's tagged by another left. Lima can't seem to miss his left hand, either by way of lead or hook. McGee misses his second takedown attempt and winds up being taken down instead.In round 2, Lima is firing off his jab early. McGee lands a nice right upstairs. Lima isn't quite as active as he was in the first and has essentially given the second frame to McGee. In round 3, McGee comes forward, looking to get inside, but Lima is backing away and popping him. Lima is moving well on his feet with about a minute left and it's confusing McGee. Lima grabs the decision win.



PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Takashi Sato vs. Ben Saunders

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai

Women’s strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Virna Jandiroba

Lightweight bout: Mike Davis vs. Gilbert Burns

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Jason Gonzalez vs. Jim Miller

Women’s strawweight bout: Jodie Esquibel vs. Angela Hill

Welterweight bout: Dhiego Lima def. Court McGee by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

