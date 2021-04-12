There will be three title fights for the UFC 261; the welterweight championship, the women’s flyweight championship, and the women’s strawweight championship. This month of April will surely be the most thrilling and exciting time of the year. It is also the first time since March 2020 that the UFC will conduct a whole capacity show for UFC 261 with 15,000 fans in Florida.

After Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, announced ‘We are back,’ the presale of tickets broke the arena records. As the most popular mixed martial arts organization globally, this is the first time the UFC sold out the tickets in minutes.

It is a sign for sports fans that we are getting closer to returning to normal. In going to the show, fans have been warned of risks to their health, especially now that the UFC conducts a whole capacity show. Without further ado, here are the matchups to look forward to for April.

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

The Usman and Masvidal rematch of their UFC 251 fight last July 2020 is finally happening this the 24th of April 2021. Kamaru Usman who is the Favorite fighter of the match will be defending his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal. This match will be the main event for UFC 261 in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

After their last fight in July 2020, Kamaru Usman has recently defended his title against Gilbert Burns last February. This fight is the 13th successive win of the Kamaru Usman at 170lbs and the most in the division’s history. On the other hand, Jorge Masvidal hasn’t fought since losing to Kamaru Usman in their UFC 251 fight.

Masvidal, the short-notice contender, fought well to steal the title from Kamaru Usman, who was supposed to fight Gilbert Burns in the UFC 251. But with Usman being a wrestler, he took full advantage of his skills and strength to defeat Masvidal’s strikes.

This time, Masvidal will have the time to prepare and be ready compared to their last fight. Will he be able to steal the title from Usman this year? That we will have to find out this the 24th of April.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Valentina Shevchenko is the current women’s flyweight champion. With knockouts against Jessica Eye and Katlyn Chookagian, she dominated her competition with four consecutive wins after winning the title against Joanna Jędrzejczyk. After four straight wins in successful title defense, it will be her fifth time defending the title for women’s flyweight champion.

She will be defending her title this UFC 261 against Jessica Andrade. Jessica Andrade is the first woman to win in three different weight classes after winning against Katlyn Chookagian via knockout in the opening round at 125lbs in the flyweight division. Her fight with Shevchenko this April will be her second fight in the flyweight division.

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas is the third title fight on UFC 261. Weili will be defending her title against Rose Namajunas. Weili, with her 21 consecutive wins after losing on her professional debut in 2013, will be fighting against Namajunas with nine wins and four losses.

After winning and stealing the belt from Joanna Jędrzejczyk in April 2018 via unanimous decision, this is Rose Namajunas’s chance to reclaim the belt she lost against Andrade at UFC 237 in 2019 via knockout. It won’t be easy for her to steal the belt, as Zhang Weili is a strong opponent that Rose Namajunas can’t be underestimated.

Meanwhile, for Zhang Weili, this will be her second defense for her strawweight title after stealing Jessica Andrade’s title via technical knockout. Will Rose Namajunas reclaim the title from the Chinese fighter Zhang Weili?

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall

The Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall fight was supposed to happen last February at the UFC 258 but was canceled due to Chris Weidman being confirmed to be tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, their fight was moved and confirmed to be at UFC 261 this April.

Uriah Hall’s first loss after his professional debut was against Chris Weidman via technical knockout. This rematch is the time for Hall to avenge himself after being defeated by Weidman.

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Jimmy Crute was supposed to fight Johnny Walker on the 27th of March, but Walker withdrew due to injury. Anthony Smith agreed to take Walker’s spot, and the 205lbs fight is finally happening at UFC 261 this April in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

To Wrap It Up

The UFC 261 this April will be a story of revenge or a fighter being able to steal a title or not. It will be an exciting match with three title fights. And let’s not forget the news brought by the UFC president Dana White about the coming back of a whole capacity show for 15,000 fans. Let us brace ourselves for another unforgettable fight to be recorded in the history of UFC.