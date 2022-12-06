Cody Garbrandt, Aljamain Sterling & more react to the shock retirement of T.J. Dillashaw: “Can’t compete like a real man!”

Many UFC fighters have responded to the news that former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will be stepping away from the octagon.

Rumors of Dillashaw’s impending UFC exit started to spread after his name was dropped from the active roster. Dillashaw’s manager Tiki Ghosn reportedly confirmed the news to multiple outlets, including ESPN and MMA Fighting on Monday.

According to Ariel Hewlani, Dillashaw’s sudden retirement is due to a serious shoulder injury he sustained in the first round at UFC 280. The 36-year-old last fought at the October pay-per-view, where he suffered a TKO loss to bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Dillashaw was 1-1 since returning from a two-year drug-related suspension. Prior to that, he won the UFC bantamweight championship twice. In May 2014, Dillashaw captured UFC gold for the first time as he scored a TKO win over the odds-on favorite Renan Barão. In November 2017, he earned a second-round TKO over former teammate Cody Garbrandt to capture gold for the second time.

He was unable to become a double champion against Henry Cejudo in the UFC’s first ESPN plus event at the start of 2019. Two months later, he was stripped of his bantamweight title after testing positive for a banned substance. He went on to defeat Cody Sandhagen in his return fight at UFC Vegas 32.

Reactions Pour in Over T.J. Dillashaw’s Sudden Retirement

Many UFC fighters reacted to Dillashaw’s retirement news, including former rivals Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo.

“Can’t compete like a real man!,” Garbrandt said on Instagram. “Had ya’ll fooled for years.”

I wish Dillaroids a speedy recovery. I don’t want any fellow colleagues to have long lasting physical damage. Whatever he needs to do to get back to 100% is fine in my book. Just know a 2nd smoke sess will always be here waiting for him. 😤 https://t.co/z4Szfom3hg — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 6, 2022

god speed 🐍 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) December 6, 2022

Dillashaw has yet to publicly announce his retirement.