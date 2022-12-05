Breaking – Ex-UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw informs UFC of immediate retirement from MMA

Former two-time undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw, has notified the organization of his immediate retirement from active mixed martial arts competition, after recently undergoing surgery to address a shoulder injury.

Dillashaw, a former two-time undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, most recently co-headlined UFC 280 back in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE – suffering a second round ground strikes knockout loss to defending champion, Aljamain Sterling.

During the bout, Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder on multiple occasions throughout the opening and second round prior to the finish, before confirming how the issue had begun earlier this year during the beginning of his fight camp.

The Angels Camp native was removed from the official UFC Fans Ranking pool this Monday night, with speculation regarding his fighting future rife as a result.

And according to an initial report from ESPN associate producer, Michael Wonsover, Dillashaw has informed the UFC of his intention to retire from professional mixed martial arts with immediate effect.

“BREAKING: T.J. Dillashaw has notified the UFC of his retirement,” Wonsover tweeted. “Dillashaw went 1-1 after serving a 2-year suspension from 2019-2021.”

A follow-up report from Ariel Helwani as per Dillashaw’s manager, Tiki Ghosn, confirmed how a subsequent consultation with the surgeon who addressed T.J. Dillashaw’s shoulder, and the potential need for a second surgical procedure has led the Californian to call time on his professional mixed martial arts career.

TJ Dillashaw has decided to retire. The UFC was notified around a week and a half ago. @The_MDubb first reported the news.



Here’s more, from my car, on what happened: pic.twitter.com/goxUGdgYWw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2022

Dillashaw, 36, retires from the sport boasting a 17-5 professional record, bowing out following his title challenger loss to Uniondale native, Sterling.

T.J. Dillashaw’s first title reign began back in 2014

In his most recent professional victory, Dillashaw landed a close, split decision win over Cory Sandhagen in July of last year.

First clinching the undisputed bantamweight title with an upset knockout win over Renan Barao in May 2014, Dillashaw would begin his second term as champion with a 2017 knockout win over former teammate, Cody Garbrandt.

Dillashaw holds other professional wins over the likes of Joe Soto, Raphael Assuncao, and John Lineker.