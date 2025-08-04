UFC Fighter Prefers to Fight Opponent With No Drama, Rather Than Bad Blood

UFC fan favorite Angela Hill says you can save the drama for your momma.

”Overkill’ will make her 28th walk to the Octagon this Saturday night when she meets Brazilian standout Iasmin Lucindo at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez in a battle of top 15 strawweights.

Hill has been a mainstay in the 115-pound division for more than a decade. Along the way, she’s competed against some of the biggest names in the game, including Carla Esparza, ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade, Yan Xionan, Virna Jandiroba, and Mackenzie Dern. But perhaps even more impressive than her resume is the fact that throughout her 12-year career as a mixed martial artist, she’s never let personal issues get in the way of getting a win.

In fact, Hill thinks that dragging drama into the Octagon would only work against her.

“It doesn’t matter if the girl I’m fighting is a [__] or is the sweetest person in the world, they’re in my way,” Hill told MMA Junkie. “So, I feel like that’s the best motivation. And also I feel like I fight better against people who I don’t have drama with.”

Angela Hill looks to continue her UFC hot streak

Following a frustrating string of losses that saw her drop three straight, Hill has bounced back in recent years, going 3-1 in her last four. In her most recent outing, she scored a rare split decision win over Ketlen Souza, bouncing back from a defeat against Tabatha Ricci in August 2024.

As for her opponent, Iasmin Lucindo goes into her seventh UFC appearance determined to climb back into the win column after surrendering a unanimous decision to Amanda Lemos earlier this year. Before that, she was riding a three-fight win streak, including defeats of Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Marina Rodriguez.