UFC fighter Antonio Trocoli arrested following battery allegedly involving Mackenzie Dern’s ex-Husband

UFC middleweight fighter, Antonio Trocoli was reportedly arrested Friday last on charges of misdemeanor batter in Huntington Beach, California, in an alleged incident involving Wesley Santos, the ex-husband of promotional contender, Mackenzie Dern.

Trocoli, 33, made his Octagon debut on short-notice back in June at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia, suffering an eventual third round knockout loss against Sharaputdin Magomedov.

Antonio Trocoli arrested following alleged battery involving Wesley Santos

And as per a report obtained by MMA Fighting this evening, Antonio Troloci, a native of Bahia, Brazil, was arrested and charged with misdeameanor battery, following an alleged incident involving the aforenoted, Santos.

“A subject by the name of Antonio Trocoli da Silveira Filho was arrested by the Huntington Beach Police Department on Oct. 4, 2024, at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of Dolphin Street, Huntington Beach,” A police report provided read. “He was arrested for misdeameanor battery, and the case has been sent to the Orange County District Attorney’s Officer for review.”

Furhtermore, Santos, whom himself and Dern hare a daughter, claimed he was the victim of the alleged battery.

“Mackenzie Dern is my ex-wife and after our divorce, she married Antonio ‘Malvado’ Jose Trocoli da Silveira Filho,” Wesley Santos told MMA Fighting. “We divorced and have shared custody of our daughter Moa, but Antonio never stopped following me. We had a deal that he would not be part of the custody but he was always nearby, threatening and disturbing in every custody change. He sent messages through Moa, saying he would beat me up, and Moa told me clearly.”

“I dropped my daughter at school this Friday and was going back home on a skateboard when I saw a white card stop, and I started recording,” Santos’ statement continued. “It was Antonio. He got out of the car and punched me, and the car kept moving [along], and he ran back inside the car. Cops were called, there were several witnesses, and Antonio was arrested for battery.”

At the time of publication, Antonio Trocoli is slated to feature at UFC Vegas 100 next month in a middleweight fight against Tresean Gore.